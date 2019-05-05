Two militants of the Islamic Jihad movement were killed by an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip early Sunday, the group said.

Mahmud Issa and Fawzy Bwadi were killed during an Israeli "bombardment in the central Gaza Strip," a statement said.

Six Palestinians and an Israeli have been reported killed since a flare-up in violence began Saturday, including a Gazan mother and baby in disputed circumstances.

Israel says some 430 rockets have been fired from the coastal enclave since Saturday and it has responded with waves or air and tank strikes.

Last Update: Sunday, 5 May 2019 KSA 09:56 - GMT 06:56