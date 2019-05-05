Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday he had ordered the military to keep up “massive strikes” in response to rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, as an escalation entered its second day.

“I instructed the (military) this morning to continue its massive strikes on terror elements in the Gaza Strip and ordered (it) to reinforce the troops around the Gaza Strip with tanks, artillery and infantry forces,” Netanyahu said at the start of a cabinet meeting.

Last Update: Sunday, 5 May 2019 KSA 11:42 - GMT 08:42