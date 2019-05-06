Iran on Monday dismissed as old news a US announcement it is sending a naval strike group to the Middle East in order to deliver the Islamic republic a message, Tasnim news agency reported.

US National Security Advisor John Bolton said on Sunday that the United States was deploying the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group and a bomber task force as a “clear and unmistakable message” that it will retaliate against any attack on its interests or its allies’ by Iran.

“Bolton’s statement is a clumsy use of an out-of-date event for psychological warfare,” Iran’s supreme national security council spokesman Keyvan Khosravi said, quoted by Tasnim.

According to the spokesman, Iranian armed forces had observed the carrier entering the Mediterranean Sea 21 days ago. Bolton “lacks military and security understanding and his remarks are mostly meant to draw attention to himself,” Khosravi added.

Last Update: Monday, 6 May 2019 KSA 22:50 - GMT 19:50