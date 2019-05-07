US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo landed in Baghdad late Tuesday on an unannounced visit, an Iraqi government source told AFP, after he cancelled a trip to Germany amid escalating US-Iran tensions.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the high-security nature of the visit, said Pompeo was set to meet Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi.

Last Update: Wednesday, 8 May 2019 KSA 23:06 - GMT 20:06