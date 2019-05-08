Israel will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weaponry, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday, reiterating a long-held Israeli position after Tehran announced it was scaling back some of its commitments under a 2015 nuclear deal.

“This morning, on my way here, I heard that Iran intends to pursue its nuclear program,” Netanyahu said in a speech marking Israel’s Memorial Day.

He added: “We will not allow Iran to achieve nuclear weaponry. We will continue to fight those who would kill us.”

On Wednesday, President Hassan Rouhani said that Iran will resume high level enrichment of uranium if world powers did not protect its interests against US sanctions.

In a speech broadcast on national television, Rouhani said the remaining signatories - Britain, France, Germany, China and Russia - had 60 days to make good on their promises to protect Iran’s oil and banking sectors.

