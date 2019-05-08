Iran’s announcement that it had stopped respecting limits on its nuclear activities agreed under a 2015 deal was “intentionally ambiguous”, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a visit to London on Wednesday.

“I think it was intentionally ambiguous... We’ll have to wait and see what Iran’s actions actually are” before deciding the US response, Pompeo said after a meeting with British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt.

Last Update: Wednesday, 8 May 2019 KSA 17:36 - GMT 14:36