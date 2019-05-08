Sudan’s Transitional Military Council (TMC) said on Tuesday it agreed on the general structure proposed by protest leaders and opposition groups but wanted the system to be based on Islamic Sharia laws.



Responding to a draft constitutional document presented by a coalition of protest groups and political parties, TMC spokesman Lieutenant General Shams El Din Kabbashi said the council believes that the power to declare a state of emergency in the country should go to the sovereign authority, not the cabinet as the opposition suggested.

He also spoke about those who are accused of killing demonstrators, saying that they will not escape punishment and that investigations are underway.

Last Update: Wednesday, 8 May 2019 KSA 23:50 - GMT 20:50