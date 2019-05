Britain said Iran would face consequences if it backed away from its nuclear deal, following Tehran’s announcement on Wednesday that it was scaling back curbs to its nuclear program that had been agreed under a 2015 deal with world powers.

“Today’s announcement from Tehran is ... an unwelcome step,” junior foreign office minister Mark Field told Britain’s parliament. “We are not at this stage talking about re-imposing sanctions, but one has to remember that they were, of course, lifted in exchange for the nuclear restrictions.”

A year after Washington pulled out of the nuclear deal, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani unveiled measures that do not appear to violate its terms yet but could do so in the future if Iran were to persist on the course he set out.

“Should Iran cease meeting its nuclear commitments, there would, of course, be consequences,” Field said.

Germany: Work on Iran SPV taking time

Work on setting up a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for business with Iran is taking longer than expected, a German government spokesman said on Wednesday.

“Currently, the last steps need to be taken for this corporation to be able to operate – that includes Iran making the necessary preparations on its side,” spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular government news conference.

Last Update: Wednesday, 8 May 2019 KSA 15:46 - GMT 12:46