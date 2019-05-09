Syrian government forces have captured the town of Qalaat al-Madiq in northwest Syria, some of its residents and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said on Thursday.

The government is pressing an offensive against the biggest remaining militants’ territory in Syria.

Qalaat al-Madiq was the closest opposition area to the Russian Hmeimim airbase which insurgents have previously bombarded with rocket fire.

Last Update: Thursday, 9 May 2019 KSA 12:42 - GMT 09:42