Gunmen shot dead five members of a family in an attack on their house near the northern Iraqi city of Mosul late on Wednesday, police officials and hospital sources said.



Police officials in the area said ISIS militants were involved in the attack.



An interior ministry statement said “terrorist elements attacked a house of a village community supervisor in the Hammam al-Alil area south of Mosul, killing him, his two sons, his nephew, his mother, and wounding two others.



There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but ISIS militants are active in the area.



In a separate incident, gunmen attacked a grain silo in the northern Iraqi town of Shirqat on Thursday, killing a guard and setting fire to a vehicle.



Iraq declared victory over the group, which once held large swathes of the country, in December 2017.

But militants have adapted their tactics to insurgent-style attacks since they were defeated and driven out of areas they controlled for years.

