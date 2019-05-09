Iran wants to bring its nuclear deal with world powers “back on track” after the US unilateral withdrawal, the spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said on Thursday, a day after Tehran said it was scaling back curbs to its nuclear program.

“Our goal is to strengthen the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the acronym for Iran nuclear deal) and bring it back on track,” Behrouz Kamalvandi was quoted as saying by IRNA.

Earlier on Thursday, the European Union said that they still backed the nuclear deal with Iran, but rejected any “ultimatums” from Tehran to keep it alive.

“We reject any ultimatums and we will assess Iran’s compliance on the basis of Iran’s performance regarding its nuclear-related commitments” under a 2015 deal, the EU’s foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and the foreign ministers of Britain, France and Germany said in a statement.

Last Update: Thursday, 9 May 2019 KSA 12:03 - GMT 09:03