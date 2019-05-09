A suicide bomber detonated an explosive belt in a market in Sadr City district in Baghdad.



Multiple dead and wounded were reported, according to an official in the Baghdad Operations Command.

The military did not provide precise casualty figures.



The bomber was surrounded by security forces before detonating an explosive belt, the Baghdad Operations Command said in a statement.

(With Reuters)

Last Update: Thursday, 9 May 2019 KSA 21:55 - GMT 18:55