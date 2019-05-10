Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Syrian government forces need to halt attacks in northwestern Syria, state-owned Anadolu Agency reported on Friday.

Syria’s army, backed by Russian air power, launched ground operations this week against the southern flank of a rebel zone consisting of Idlib and parts of adjacent provinces.

Akar also said that Syrian forces should return to territories agreed in an international deal in Kazakhstan to reduce hostilities.

On Thursday, Syrian government forces have captured the town of Qalaat al-Madiq in northwest Syria, some of its residents and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said.

Last Update: Friday, 10 May 2019 KSA 20:26 - GMT 17:26