Sudan’s ousted president Omar al-Bashir has been charged over the killings of protesters during the anti-regime demonstrations that led to the end of his rule, the prosecutor general announced Monday.

“Omar al-Bashir and others have been charged for inciting and participating in the killing of demonstrators,” the office of Sudan’s acting prosecutor general Al-Waleed Sayyed Ahmed said.

The charges against Bashir came during an investigation into the death of a medic who had been killed during a protest in the capital’s eastern district of Burri.

“The prosecutor general has recommended speeding up of the investigation of the killing of demonstrators,” the statement from his office said.

Last Update: Monday, 13 May 2019 KSA 20:27 - GMT 17:27