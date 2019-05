The US Embassy in Iraq has issued a security alert, warning US citizens of “heightened tensions” in Iraq and advising against travel there.

The advisory warning was posted on Twitter on Sunday night. It comes at a time of rising tensions in the Middle East between the United States and Iran.

The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad advises all U.S. citizens of heightened tensions in Iraq and the requirement to remain vigilant. Additional information can be found on the U.S. Embassy website at U.S. Citizen Services.https://t.co/zYvVmAqIA3 — U.S. Embassy Baghdad (@USEmbBaghdad) May 12, 2019

The warning follows a surprise visit to Baghdad by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, which he said was aimed at demonstrating US support for the Iraqi government, as the US says it has been picking up intelligence that Iran is threatening American interests in the Middle East.

During his visit, Pompeo also said he wanted to underscore Iraq’s need to protect Americans in the country.

Last Update: Monday, 13 May 2019 KSA 10:09 - GMT 07:09