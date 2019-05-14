Sudan’s transitional military council said that one military police officer had been killed and a large number of protesters wounded in clashes in Khartoum late on Monday.

In a statement, it accused armed groups unhappy with progress towards a political deal of opening fire at protest sites and inciting violence.

Reuters earlier reported that more than 10 people were wounded by gunfire near a protest sit-in in the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Monday, and some were in serious condition, local doctors told Reuters.

Gunfire could be heard near the center of Khartoum late on Monday after security and paramilitary forces clashed with protesters who had been blocking roads.

