Arab coordination is necessary to stop interventions that destabilize the region, Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince said during a state visit to Cairo on Wednesday.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the presidency said.

Attacks on ships and oil installations in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia this week have come as the United States and Iran remain locked in a standoff.

Last Update: Wednesday, 15 May 2019 KSA 22:28 - GMT 19:28