Germany is suspending military training operations in Iraq due to increasing regional tensions, a spokesman for the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

Germany has indications of potential attacks supported by Iran, he said, adding that this did not mean the training programs could not resume in the coming days.



Focus Online said the decision had been taken in coordination with partner countries fighting ISIS in the region.



A spokesman for the German Defense Ministry said the German armed forces had 160 soldiers involved in the training deployment in Iraq.

