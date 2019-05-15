The United States could win a war with Iran in a matter of two strikes, said the US Senator for Arkansas, Tom Cotton on Tuesday.

“Two strikes – the first strike and the last strike,” Cotton told Margaret Hoover in PBS’ Firing Line show.

When asked about what would justify going to war with Iran, he said: “If Iran struck out militarily against the United States or against our allies in the region, then I would certainly expect a devastating response against Iran.”

However, Cotton also said he does not advocate military action against Iran.

“I’m simply delivering the message that if Iran were to attack the United States, it would be a grave miscalculation on their part and there would be a furious response,” he said.

He also said that the United States does not want to govern Iran. “We don’t want to rule 80 million Iranians. We want 80 million Iranians to be able to govern themselves.”

Reiterating the US position on Iran, Cotton said that the Iranian regime must change its behavior, “rejoin the civilized world, and stop supporting terrorism and trying to overthrow the governments of so many of its neighbors.”

“With men like those in charge of Iran, I think we’re going to see what we’ve seen for the last 40 years, which is a revolutionary theological movement that’s hijacked the powers of a nation-state,” he added.

Responding to the question of whether war is inevitable, Cotton said that war is never inevitable and that it is always “the product of human choices.”

