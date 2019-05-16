Iran’s foreign minister said Thursday there is “no possibility” of negotiations with the United States to reduce spiraling tensions, Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported.

“No, there is no possibility for negotiations,” the news agency cited Mohammad Javad Zarif as telling reporters in Tokyo, where he is meeting with Japanese officials.

Kyodo said the comment was in response to a question on whether he would be open to bilateral talks with Washington aimed at easing tensions.

Last Update: Thursday, 16 May 2019 KSA 15:14 - GMT 12:14