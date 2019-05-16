Iraqi Airways is to resume flights to the Syrian capital Damascus for the first time since the war there erupted in 2011, a spokesman for the national carrier said on Thursday.

Iraqi Airways will from Saturday operate a weekly service from Baghdad to Damascus, which has been largely spared from the country’s devastating conflict, Layth al-Rubaie told AFP.

Last Update: Thursday, 16 May 2019 KSA 18:46 - GMT 15:46