Britain has raised the threat level for military forces and diplomats in Iraq because of a heightened security risk from Iran, Sky News said on Thursday.

A spokeswoman for Britain’s Foreign Office declined to immediately comment on the report.

Britain also put its personnel and their families in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar on an increased state of alert, Sky said.

On Wednesday, the Dutch government has suspended a mission in Iraq that provides assistance to local authorities due to a security threat, Dutch news agency ANP reported.

Dutch military personnel help train Iraqi forces in Erbil, northern Iraq, along with other foreign troops.

The report gave no details about the nature of the threat.

This development comes after the United States ordered the departure of ‘non-emergency US government employees’ from Iraq, the US Department of State said in a statement on Wednesday.

Last Update: Thursday, 16 May 2019 KSA 15:47 - GMT 12:47