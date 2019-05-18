Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi reiterated the strong relations between Egypt and Saudi Arabia and said that current challenges necessitate close coordination in order to confront all threats aimed at regional security and stability.

Sisi asserted Egypt’s solidarity with the government and people of Saudi Arabia against all attempts seeking to undermine the Kingdom’s security and stability during his meeting on Saturday with Saudi Ambassador to Egypt Osama al- Nugali.

Bassam Radi, the spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency, said that the Saudi Ambassador conveyed the greetings of the Saudi King and Crown Prince. The Ambassador also passed on an invitation to Sisi to take part in the upcoming 14th session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Summit, scheduled for the end of May in Mecca.

Egypt’s foreign ministry expressed in a statement on Tuesday its solidarity with the Kingdom in confronting all attempts to undermine its security after two oil pumping stations for the East-West pipeline were hit by explosive-laden drones in Saudi Arabia.

