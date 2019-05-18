Sudan’s army rulers announced talks will resume with protest leaders Sunday, four days after the generals suspended negotiations on implementing a civilian rule in the country.

“The Transitional Military Council announces the resumption of negotiations with the Alliance for Freedom and Change on Sunday at the presidential palace,” the ruling army council said in a Saturday statement.

Representatives from the UN, African Union and European powers “called for an immediate resumption of talks” between the two sides, said Tibor Nagy, the US assistant secretary of state for Africa.

The army last month ousted longtime president Omar al-Bashir after months of mounting protests led by young people that were sparked by the high cost of bread.

Protesters have remained camped out, saying that they want a rapid transition to democracy rather than continued military rule.

The generals and protest leaders had been expected to come to an agreement on Wednesday on the thorniest issue – the make-up of a new body to govern Sudan for three years.

But the head of the military council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, early Thursday announced a suspension of talks for 72 hours as he demanded that protesters dismantle roadblocks and open bridges and railway lines connecting the capital.

Last Update: Saturday, 18 May 2019 KSA 16:32 - GMT 13:32