Syrian air defenses in the Hmeimim air base thwarted projectiles and drones fired by militant groups, Syrian state TV said on Saturday.



Militant groups fired projectiles at the Hmeimim air base in the Jableh area and at the Al Qardahah area near the Syrian coastal city of Latakia, killing one person and wounding others in Jableh, state TV said.

Loud blasts had echoed across Damascus late on Friday, residents said, as Syrian state media reported “enemy targets” coming from the direction of Israel, which has previously acknowledged conducting repeated strikes inside Syria.

Last Update: Saturday, 18 May 2019 KSA 09:32 - GMT 06:32