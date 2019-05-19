At least 14 people have been injured in an explosion which targeted a tourist bus in front of the Grand Egyptian Museum close to the Giza Pyramids, according to Al Arabiya sources.

Most of those injured were foreign tourists, two sources told Reuters. One security source said they included South African nationals.



There were no reports of deaths. A witness, Mohamed el-Mandouh, said he heard a “very loud explosion” while sitting in traffic near the site of the blast.



Pictures posted on social media showed a bus with some of its windows blown out or shattered, and debris in the road next to a low wall with a hole in it.



In December, three Vietnamese tourists and an Egyptian guide were killed and at least 10 others injured when a roadside bomb hit their tour bus less than four kilometers from the Giza pyramids.

(Developing)

Last Update: Sunday, 19 May 2019 KSA 16:28 - GMT 13:28