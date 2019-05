A Katyusha rocket has landed in the vicinity of the US embassy in Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone, according to Al Arabiya’s correspondent.

“A Katyusha rocket fell in the middle of the Green Zone without causing any losses, details to come later,” the Iraqi military said in a statement.

The apparent attack comes amid heightened tensions across the Gulf region, after the United States ordered non-essential staff out of its diplomatic posts in Iraq.

Last Update: Sunday, 19 May 2019 KSA 21:26 - GMT 18:26