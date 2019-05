Saudi King Salman has called for Gulf and Arab summits in Mecca on May 30 to discuss recent attacks in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“The attack on ships in the territorial waters of the United Arab Emirates and the terrorist-backed Iran-backed Houthi militias’ attack on two oil pumping stations in the Kingdom. This has serious implications for regional and international peace and security and for the supply and stability of world oil markets,” the foreign ministry said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency.

Last Update: Sunday, 19 May 2019 KSA 23:46 - GMT 20:46