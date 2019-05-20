Iran has increased by fourfold the rate of enrichment of low enriched uranium, an official in Natanz nuclear facility was cited as saying by Tasnim news agency on Monday, a week after Iran officially stopped some commitments under an international nuclear accord.SHOW MORE
