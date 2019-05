Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi arrived in Tehran on Monday and met with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Both foreign ministers discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues, the semi-official news agency Fars reported.

Zarif’s meeting with the Omani Foreign Minister came after he said that the “genocidal taunts” of US President Donald Trump will not “end Iran,” amid a spike in tensions between the two countries.

Last Update: Monday, 20 May 2019 KSA 15:55 - GMT 12:55