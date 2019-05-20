The Palestinians have not been consulted about a US-led conference in Bahrain next month designed to encourage international investment in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Monday.



“The cabinet wasn’t consulted about the reported workshop, neither over the content, nor the outcome nor timing,” he told reporters, referring to the conference announced by Washington on Sunday.

Last Update: Monday, 20 May 2019 KSA 11:00 - GMT 08:00