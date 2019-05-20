Russia’s Ministry of Defense said on Monday that it had repelled a drone and missile attack on its main air base in Syria over the weekend and accused former Nusra Front militants of being behind the assault, the RIA news agency reported.

Air strikes by Syrian regime ally Russia have killed 10 civilians including five children in a northwestern bastion, a monitor said Monday, hours after Moscow announced a ceasefire there.

Last Update: Monday, 20 May 2019 KSA 12:10 - GMT 09:10