US President Donald Trump tweeted on Monday that the US has not reached out to Iran for talks, adding that the Islamic Republic’s economy continues to collapse and that he’s “very sad for the Iranian people.”

....Iran will call us if and when they are ever ready. In the meantime, their economy continues to collapse - very sad for the Iranian people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2019

Trump called out a “fake news” report which claimed that the US reached out to Iran for talks, saying that “the Fake News put out a typically false statement, without any knowledge that the United States was trying to set up a negotiation with Iran.”

“Iran will call us if and when they are ever ready,” he added in another tweet.

Trump had previously asked Iranian leaders to call him, in a line that marked a clear shift, at least rhetorically, from the administration’s tough approach to Iran, which has included moving some of America’s most formidable military weapons, an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers, to the Middle East.

Last Update: Monday, 20 May 2019 KSA 21:43 - GMT 18:43