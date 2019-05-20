Iranian activists on social media have been sharing a video purporting to show Iranian Revolutionary Guards transporting made S-300 air defense systems to areas along the Gulf.

According to the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahvaz, an activist group, the vehicles transporting the defense systems and other military equipment in the coastal city of Asaluyeh in the southern province of Bushehr.

According to the activists, the air defense systems are being moved to protect a nuclear reactor and sensitive sites along the Gulf from any possible attack.

The moves come as Iran’s air force chief Aziz Nasirzadeh on Monday threatened to bomb regional capitals and target oil installations in the Arabian Gulf in response to heightened tensions with the United States.

Trump has tightened economic sanctions against Iran, and his administration says it has built up the US military presence in the region. It accuses Iran of posing threats to US troops and interests. Tehran has denied this, describing the US moves as "psychological warfare" and a "political game."

Last Update: Tuesday, 21 May 2019 KSA 23:39 - GMT 20:39