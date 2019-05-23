Acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan on Thursday confirmed that the Pentagon was considering sending additional US troops to the Middle East as one of the ways to bolster protection for American forces there, amid tensions with Iran.SHOW MORE
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?