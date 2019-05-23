A senior German diplomat is in Tehran to press Iran to continue to respect the landmark nuclear deal, despite the unilateral withdrawal of the US and increasing pressure from Washington.

The Foreign Ministry says Political Director Jens Ploetner is meeting with Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday. The visit comes amid mounting tensions in the region.

It also follows Iran’s declaration earlier this month that the remaining signatories to the deal - Germany, France, Britain, China, and Russia - have two months to develop a plan to shield Iran from American sanctions.

The ministry says there’s a “window for diplomacy to persuade Iran to continue its full compliance” with the deal and warns “there’s a real risk of escalation - including due to misunderstandings or an incident.”

