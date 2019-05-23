The Syrian army shot down a drone loaded with bombs near Hama’s airport, Syrian state TV said late on Wednesday.

The drone was launched by al-Nusra Front militants, the state television added. No further details were immediately available.

On Wednesday, the Russian Ministry of Defense said that militants based in Idlib had also launched a missile attack on Russia’s Hmeymim air base, but that their missiles were either shot down or did not reach their target.

Last Update: Thursday, 23 May 2019 KSA 11:21 - GMT 08:21