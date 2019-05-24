Iran’s foreign minister is in Pakistan on a critically timed visit amid a crisis between Tehran and Washington and ahead of next week’s emergency Arab League meeting called by Saudi Arabia as regional tensions escalate.

Mohammad Javad Zarif was holding talks on Friday with his Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Ahead of his arrival in Islamabad, Pakistan’s foreign ministry had called on “all sides to show restraint, as any miscalculated move, can transmute into a large-scale conflict.”

Tensions have ratcheted up in recent months and the US sent additional warships and B-52 bombers to the Gulf.

