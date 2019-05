A US official told Al Arabiya correspondent on Friday that President Donald Trump agreed to send more troops to the Middle East.

Al Arabiya correspondent in Washington added that Trump administration did not disclose a specific number for the additional troops buildup to be sent to the region, in a move to beef up defenses against potential Iranian threats.

On Thursday, President Trump said that he was willing to consider sending more US troops to the Middle East to counter Iran, as he prepared to meet Pentagon officials to discuss it later in the day.

For his part, acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan confirmed on Thursday that the Pentagon was considering sending additional US troops to the Middle East.

Last Update: Friday, 24 May 2019 KSA 18:24 - GMT 15:24