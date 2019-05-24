The body of Palestinian Zaki Mubarak, who died while in Turkish custody, is to be buried in his home town in the Gaza Strip on Friday.

The deceased, who was arrested on alleged espionage charges, was moved from the Egyptian capital, Cairo, after forensic experts completed an autopsy on the body which carried signs of torture, according to his family.

Early morning on Friday, family members and an envoy from the Palestinian embassy in Cairo accompanying the body of Zaki Mubarak, traveled from Egypt to Gaza through Rafah crossing for the funeral processions which will take place in Mubarak’s home town of Deir al-Balah in Gaza Strip.

Zakaria Mubarak, the brother of Zaki Mubarak told Al Arabiya that an Egyptian forensic team completed the autopsy on his brother's body, in preparation for a detailed report on the cause of death, saying he will be travelling to France to prepare a lawsuit against the Turkish government. Zakaria Mubarak is accusing Turkey of being involved in torturing and killing of his brother.

Zaki Mubarak’s body arrived in Cairo from Turkey on May 16, along with a medical report from the Turkish authorities written in Turkish, English, and Arabic, according to Sharif Sudqi, Mubarak’s lawyer. Turkey claims that Mubarak committed suicide in prison.

“All three reports do not have a death certificate but include records of injuries and bruises,” Sudqi told Al Arabiya.

“The body is completely empty. Even the tongue does not exist,” Mubarak’s brother Zakaria said after he received the body in Cairo.

