The assistant to the Iranian army’s chief, Brigadier General Hassan Seifi, said that they have been able to “export their culture” to armed groups in Yemen, Lebanon, Gaza, and Afghanistan who can “overcome the largest army in the world.”

“These groups do not rely on military science or tactical capabilities, which is one of their strengths. The enemy must see Iran’s regular military capabilities close in the field. We tell the enemy that Iran is ready and not afraid of the messages and dangers of any war,” Seifi wrote in a piece published by Mehr news agency.

The Iranian general ruled out war with the United States amid tensions between the two countries. However, he stressed that the Iranian forces “are fully ready ... and any attack on Iran will be expensive for the US.”

“We believe rational Americans and their experienced commanders will not let their radical elements lead them into a situation from which it would be very difficult to get out, and that is why they will not enter a war,” Seifi said.

The comments come after the US said it was sending 1,500 troops to the region in what it called an effort to bolster defenses against Tehran, and it accused Iran’s Revolutionary Guards of direct responsibility for attacks on tankers this month.

Iran has threatened to disrupt oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz if the United States tries to strangle Tehran’s economy by halting its oil exports through increased sanctions.

Separately, an Iranian military official said Iran could sink US warships in the Gulf.

Last Update: Saturday, 25 May 2019 KSA 19:42 - GMT 16:42