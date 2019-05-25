The head of Sudan’s ruling military council arrived in Cairo on Saturday, an airport official said, the general’s first foreign trip since taking power after the April ouster of president Omar al-Bashir.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan’s visit to Egypt comes after Sudanese protest leaders announced a two-day strike from Tuesday as talks with the military over installing civilian rule remain suspended.

The umbrella protest movement is at odds with the generals over whether the transitional body to rule Sudan should be headed by a military or civilian figure.

Egypt, whose President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi currently chairs the African Union, backs Sudan’s military council and has urged African nations to allow it “more time” for a handover to civilian rule.

