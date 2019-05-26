Egypt has unfrozen the assets of its Hosni Mubarak-era interior minister, who was acquitted on all corruption-related charges earlier this month, a judicial source confirmed Sunday.

The Illicit Gains Authority decided last Thursday to lift freezes on Habib al-Adly’s assets and those of aides who were key players in the graft that dominated Egypt under long-time autocrat Hosni Mubarak.

“He is free to walk, with no cases or charges against him at the moment,” the judicial source told AFP.

Al-Adly’s behemoth security apparatus was accused of systematic torture and repression of dissent, helping fuel the 2011 uprising that toppled Mubarak.

In May, a court fined the former minister 500 Egyptian pounds (about $29) on charges of abusing public funds.

Al-Adly was sentenced in April 2017 to seven years in prison along with 10 other former officials, for embezzling about $122 million.

But his case was thrown out, with the court citing procedural errors, and a retrial was ordered last year.

In 2014, al-Adly was acquitted of charges of responsibility for the deaths of protesters during the 2011 uprising.

Last Update: Sunday, 26 May 2019 KSA 20:09 - GMT 17:09