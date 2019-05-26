Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived on Sunday in Oman and discussed “regional developments” with Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, the sultanate’s minister responsible for foreign affairs, the state-run Oman News Agency reported.

The visit comes as part of Araghchi’s tour which will also include Qatar and Kuwait.

Bin Alawi said earlier this week that his country is trying “with other parties” to calm tensions between the United States and Iran.

Tensions have soared between Iran and the United States since Washington sent more military forces to the Middle East, including an aircraft carrier, B-52 bombers, and Patriot missiles, in a show of force against what US officials say are Iranian threats to its troops and interests in the region.

With agencies.

Last Update: Sunday, 26 May 2019 KSA 16:00 - GMT 13:00