The head of Sudan’s ruling military council is set to visit the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, where he will meet with Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince, according to Al Arabiya sources.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan’s visit to the UAE comes after his visit to Egypt on Saturday where he met with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Al-Burhan’s visit to Egypt and the UAE is his first trip abroad since the army overthrew former president Omar al-Bashir last month after mass protests against his rule.

Sudan’s army set up a Transitional Military Council (TMC) to rule the country after al-Bashir's ouster and promised to hand over after elections.

Last Update: Sunday, 26 May 2019 KSA 19:22 - GMT 16:22