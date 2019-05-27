Washington's sanctions policy threatens the security of the Middle East, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Monday, according to a statement on the ministry's website.



Araghchi, while on a visit to Kuwait, also said Iran was ready for dialogue with other countries in the region.

The Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister visited Oman on Sunday and is expected to head to Qatar next.

Last Update: Monday, 27 May 2019 KSA 16:22 - GMT 13:22