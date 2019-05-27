Washington's sanctions policy threatens the security of the Middle East, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Monday, according to a statement on the ministry's website.
Araghchi, while on a visit to Kuwait, also said Iran was ready for dialogue with other countries in the region.
