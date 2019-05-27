Israel voiced openness on Monday to US-mediated talks with Lebanon on resolving a dispute over the neighbours' maritime border that has dogged Mediterranean oil and gas exploration.
Such talks, Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz's office said in a statement after he met US envoy David Satterfield, could be "for the good of both countries' interests in developing natural gas reserves and oil" by agreeing a border.
