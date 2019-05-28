Iran’s foreign minister appears unimpressed with Japan’s offer to mediate in a crisis between Tehran and Washington, and says President Donald Trump should make his intentions clear about any talks with Iran through actions, not words.

Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a late Monday tweet: “Actions—not words—will show whether or not that’s Donald Trump’s intent.”

Trump said Monday in Japan that he’d back Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s efforts to open a communication with Iran. Trump said: “I do believe Iran would like to talk and if they’d like to talk, we’ll talk also.”

Zarif in his tweet also blamed Trump’s economic pressure on Iran for the regional tensions.

Iran has said it has no interest in negotiations with Washington following Trump’s pullout from the nuclear deal and re-imposing sanctions on Iran.

No prospect for negotiations

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman said on Tuesday it saw no prospect of negotiations with the United States, a day after US President Donald Trump said a deal with Iran on its nuclear programme was possible.



“We currently see no prospect of negotiations with America,” Abbas Mousavi was quoted as saying by the semi-official Fars news agency.



Trump said on Monday: “I really believe that Iran would like to make a deal, and I think that’s very smart of them, and I think that’s a possibility to happen.”

Last Update: Tuesday, 28 May 2019 KSA 10:10 - GMT 07:10