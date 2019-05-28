The United States State Department has set up a $75 million grant to be spent in Syria to combat ISIS and the “disinformation” carried out by Iran inside the country.

According to the Department of State Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, the grant opportunity – Supporting Local Governance and Civil Society in Syria – will be given to the eligible NGOs and will help advance the US government’s policy in the war-torn country.

The grant is meant to ensure the defeat of ISIS and to counter violent extremism in Syria and achieve a political resolution to the ongoing conflict in the country under the auspices of the UN Security Council Resolution 2254, the report said.

Another stated objective behind the grant is countering the disinformation perpetuated by Iranian forces, designated terrorist organizations, and other malign actors through support for local governance actors and civil society organizations.

Last Update: Tuesday, 28 May 2019 KSA 22:17 - GMT 19:17