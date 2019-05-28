The US State Department spokesperson, Morgan Ortagus, said on Tuesday that the US will maintain a campaign of extreme pressure on Tehran.

Washington is ready for negotiations with Iran under the condition that the 12 US terms are taken seriously, Ortagus added.

Following the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal with Iran last year, Washington announced a new strategy with 12 terms.

However, Iran sees no prospect of negotiations with the United States, a foreign ministry spokesman said earlier Tuesday, a day after US President Donald Trump said a deal with Tehran on its nuclear program was possible.

Trump said on Monday: “I really believe that Iran would like to make a deal, and I think that’s very smart of them, and I think that’s a possibility to happen.”

Iranian Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri also said earlier on Tuesday that the country was not allowed to pursue the development of nuclear weapon as this was banned by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s highest authority.

Tensions have risen between Iran and the United States since Washington deployed a carrier strike group and bombers and announced plans to deploy 1,500 troops to the Middle East, prompting fears of a conflict.

Last Update: Tuesday, 28 May 2019 KSA 22:54 - GMT 19:54